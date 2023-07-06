Matt Walsh is the newly-appointed Village Administrator in River Forest.

Q: How long have you been with the Village of River Forest?

A: Prior to becoming Village Administrator, I served as Assistant to the Village Administrator then Assistant Village Administrator. The titles may be different but I worked closely with my predecessor Brian Murphy and all Department Heads in each role. I joined River Forest in April 2022.

Q: Can you describe what your role is as the Village Administrator?

A: As Village Administrator, I am responsible for overseeing all day-to-day operations of the Village. This includes a broad range of duties including responding to resident questions and concerns, advising the Village Board and monitoring village expenses. I am also responsible for maintaining positive working relationships with our intergovernmental partners both within the Village and beyond.

Q: Have there been any surprises that you can share from your time with the village?

A: Luckily, surprises have been kept to a minimum in my tenure so far. I would like to keep it that way!

Q: What have been some of your favorite aspects of the job and why?

A: I am fortunate to have an extremely dedicated and experienced group of department heads and elected officials. I enjoy learning from each of them on village history and best practices.

Q: Can you share something you love about working in the Oak Park/River Forest area?

A: I spent most of my life living in neighboring Forest Park, and it is a joy to walk the same streets that I once would ride bikes through. I enjoy making the short walk over to grab a slice at Frank’s Deli then sitting on a bench in Keystone Park on a nice day for lunch.