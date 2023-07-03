Oak Park Village President Vicki Scaman, Broadview Mayor Katrina Thompson, River Forest Village President Kathy Adduci and Seven Generations Ahead President Gary Cuneen at the United States Conference of Mayors Childhood Obesity Prevention/Environmental Health & Sustainability C4 Grant ceremony at Triton College on Thursday June 22, 2023. | Todd Bannor

Congratulations to Oak Park Village President Vicki Scaman, River Forest Village President Cathy Adduci, and Broadview Mayor Katrina Thompson on the $125,000 grants each received for her work on the Cross Community Climate Collaborative (C4), co-led by Seven Generations Ahead and the Urban Efficiency Group.

The grants were awarded by the U.S. Conference of Mayors and other partners. In collaboration, communities can make more progress addressing climate change than possible working alone. I wish President Scaman every success in bringing more communities into the collaboration, and feel sure that all three grant recipients will keep up the good work.

Judith Alexander

Oak Park