Congratulations to Oak Park Village President Vicki Scaman, River Forest Village President Cathy Adduci, and Broadview Mayor Katrina Thompson on the $125,000 grants each received for her work on the Cross Community Climate Collaborative (C4), co-led by Seven Generations Ahead and the Urban Efficiency Group.
The grants were awarded by the U.S. Conference of Mayors and other partners. In collaboration, communities can make more progress addressing climate change than possible working alone. I wish President Scaman every success in bringing more communities into the collaboration, and feel sure that all three grant recipients will keep up the good work.
Judith Alexander
Oak Park