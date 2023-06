I don’t necessarily agree with Lisa Hoelscher [Wright-Sized? Ironies abound, Viewpoints, June 21] that there is anything ironic about mega-homes sporting Wright-Sized signs — Mr. Wright certainly designed some quite capacious homes for the wealthy — but I do think it would be in the Prairie-style spirit to advocate for Wright-Height structures, which the proposed Chicago/Ridgeland structure surely is not.

Bob Stigger

Oak Park