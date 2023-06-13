J. Richard “Dick” Carey, 87, died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on May 25, 2023. He was raised and lived most of his life in River Forest (with seven special years in St. Louis), attending St. Luke Grade School, Campion High School, and Regis College before serving in the U.S. Air Force. He had a more than 50-year career in industrial food ingredient sales. A true salesman who loved his calling, as his hundreds of customers, brokers and fellow salesmen would attest, he was loyal, tough, and loved his family. He will be remembered for his distinctive, booming voice and his lifelong friendships.

Dick was married to the love of his life, Mary Jo (nee McCauley) Carey, for 60 years. Together, they had three children, James “Rocky” (Anne) Carey, Maureen (Dan) Donahue, and Bridget (Mike) Krafton; nine grandchildren, John Richard “Jack” (fiancé Kelly Monahan) Carey, Claire Carey, Daniel Donahue, Margaret “Maggie” Donahue, Kevin Donahue, Mary Bridget “MB” Donahue, Katherine “Katie” Krafton, Meaghan Krafton and Michael Krafton. He was the son of the late Dorothy (nee Dunne), and late Dr. Clair Carey, is survived by his siblings, Dan (JoAnne) Carey, Kathy (Tony) Allitto and Mary Claire (the late Bob) Hachmeister and his cousin Donna (Cliff) Pierce, and was preceded in death by his sisters, Patricia Carey and Sharon (the late Jay) Ostrander.

Visitation was held at Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Road, Westchester on May 31. Funeral Mass was celebrated on June 1 at St. Luke Church, 7600 W. Lake St., River Forest.

Private interment took place at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials to Trinity High School are deeply appreciated.

Arrangements were handled by Peter B. Kennedy & Co., Funeral Directors.