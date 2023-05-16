The owner of LX Sunflower Spa, 1145 Garfield St., was charged with prostitution and conducting massages without a license in a sting operation. An employee of the massage parlor was also arrested for conducting massages without a license.

The sting was jointly carried out May 11 by the Cook County Sheriff’s Police Department and the Oak Park Police Department. An undercover officer from the sheriff’s department entered LX Sunflower spa for a massage and was reportedly solicited for various sexual acts by the establishment’s owner, a 47-year-old woman from Chicago.

A second female worker, a 36-year-old New York resident, was found inside the business giving a massage without being licensed to do so. The two women were taken into custody then released on bond.

Aggravated robbery

Two male offenders robbed Walgreens, 6412 Roosevelt Road, at 9:34 p.m., May 8. Both approached the clerk and one, who implied he had a gun, demanded the money in the cash register. Once the money was handed over, the two men fled the store and a witness saw them drive away in a gray hatchback sedan traveling southbound on Ridgeland Avenue. The total loss is $100.

Motor vehicle theft and recovery

A gray 2014 Infiniti Q50 parked in the 500 block of South Ridgeland Avenue was removed between 8 p.m., May 12, and 8:50 a.m., May 13.

Someone removed a gray 2014 Kia Soul parked in the 900 block of South Oak Park Avenue between 10 p.m., May 13, and 5:47 a.m., May 14. Chicago police later recovered the vehicle in the 5100 block of West Monroe Street, Chicago.

A 2013 Hyundai Elantra was stolen between 6:30 p.m. and 9:28 p.m., May 10, in the 900 block of Mapleton Avenue. Chicago police later recovered the vehicle in the 600 block of North Long Avenue, Chicago. Multiple people were seen exiting the vehicle, but no apprehensions were made.

A 2018 Kia Sportage was removed between 8:30 a.m. and 4:39 p.m., May 8, in the 300 block of South Maple Avenue. Chicago police recovered the vehicle at 12:55 a.m., May 10, in the 200 block of North Wolcott Avenue in Chicago.

Attempted motor vehicle theft

Someone broke the rear passenger’s side window of a 2019 Kia Soul and peeled the vehicle’s steering wheel between 6 p.m., May 8, and 6:30 a.m., May 9, in the 100 block of North Humphrey Avenue.

Theft

An unsecured red Cannondale Quick bicycle was taken from outside a residence in the 100 block of North Lombard Avenue between 8 p.m., May 9, and 9 a.m., May 10.

Criminal property damage

Someone broke the rear passenger’s side window of a 2015 Hyundai Sonata parked in the 1100 block of South Taylor Avenue between 7 p.m., May 8, and 5:17 p.m., May 9.

Someone damaged the front windshield and exterior driver’s side mirror of a 2005 Toyota Camry parked in an alley in the 700 block of North Austin Boulevard between 6:30 p.m., May 8, and 6:55 a.m., May 9.

These items were obtained from Oak Park Police Department reports dated May 9- 15 and represent a portion of the incidents to which police responded. Anyone named in these reports has only been charged with a crime and cases have not yet been adjudicated. We report the race of a suspect only when a serious crime has been committed, the suspect is still at large, and police have provided us with a detailed physical description of the suspect as they seek the public’s help in making an arrest.

Compiled by Stacey Sheridan