Celebrating Seniors Week comes to an end, Thursday, May 18. Fifty events, honoring those who have helped build our community. The schedule of events can be found at https://celebratingseniors.net/events.

Launched in May 2011, Celebrating Seniors is dedicated to honoring, recognizing and serving seniors in Oak Park, River Forest and Forest Park. The organization concentrates on four main objectives:

Collaboration: fostering business, governmental and nonprofit agency collaboration in support of seniors

Awareness: raising public awareness of issues affecting seniors

Promotion: promoting senior groups and organizations that serve persons 60 and older

Fundraising: generating funds to support at-risk and vulnerable elders.

You can support Celebrating Seniors as a volunteer, sponsor or by posting a yard sign via the website https://celebratingseniors.net/contact.

I thank the dedicated volunteers who make Celebrating Seniors happen and the sponsors who support this effort. The money raised through sponsorships primarily goes to short-term assistance for local, low-income seniors, frequently in an emergency where other programs are not available.

Valerie Lester

Oak Park