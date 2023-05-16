What’s Blooming on Harrison is a day of community building featuring live music, dance performances, maker experiences, a kiddie carnival, local food and drink and an art fair with guest artists and local crafts people. It’s guaranteed fun for all ages. After Party at the Beer Garden at 9 p.m. Harrison Street between Humphrey and Highland, Oak Park.

Dis-Story Lesson

Thursday, May 18, 3:30-5 pm, Oak Park Public Library

Students in grades 6-12 will have a chance to write a dis song about one historical figure. The song must include facts based on the historical person and what they’ve done. This will give students a chance to research, learn, and express their feelings in a fun way. Students also will learn a bit of history from where dis rap comes from. Part of the Collections of Culture: 50 Years of Hip Hop Inside Libraries, Museums and Archives, made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Learn more at oppl.org/hip-hop-50. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Jam Grass Project

Friday, May 19, 8:30 p.m., Friendly Tap

Miguel Gonzales and his band explores the midpoint between jam bands and the bluegrass sound. 6731-6733 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn.

Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Celebration

Sunday, May 21, 1-3 p.m., Oak Park Public Library

This afternoon of celebration will feature activities for children and intergenerational families, the reading and signing of books by Asian Pacific Islander Desi American authors, music by local bands, and performances by local groups. Bring a dish or drink to share at the potluck. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

The case for reparations

Sunday, May 21, 9:45 a.m., First United Church of Oak Park

The Adult Education team at First United Church will host a presentation on the reparations experience in Evanston, the first city in the country to implement such a program. This is a topic that should be of interest to a broad swath of residents in Oak Park and surrounding neighborhoods. Professor Kari Lydersen of Northwestern University’s journalism school has followed this story closely and covered it in a comprehensive piece in The New Republic. We also hope to include one or more of the Evanston leaders of the initiative, such as Robin Rue Simmons, the former city council member who launched the initiative.

May 21: Implementation – Revitalizing, preserving and stabilizing Black/African-American, owner-occupied homes.

Space Weekend

Friday, May 19; Saturday, May 20; Sunday, May 21, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.,

Wonder Works Children’s Museum

This weekend, you can blast off into the lunar stratosphere with this special event devoted to outer space. The museum will be open as usual, with the space exhibit included in the regular price of admission. $13, 6445 W. North Ave., Oak Park.

Symphony Spring Concert

Sunday, May 21, 4 p.m., Concordia University

Violinist Bea Sjostrom, a sophomore at Oak Park and River Forest High School, will play the works of Wagner, Saint-Saens and Schumann with the Symphony of Oak Park & River Forest. Music director: Jay Friedman. $27, 7400 Augusta St., River Forest.

The Nick Adams Stories

Friday, May 19, 7 – 9 p.m., Ernest Hemingway Birthplace Museum

Percussionist Josh Graham will be performing a work written for solo marimba by Griffen Candey. The performance will include readings from the works of Ernest Hemingway. There will also be a Q&A session with the performer and composer. $10, 339 N. Oak Park Ave., Oak Park.

Concert Film Screening: Delmark Records 70th Anniversary Blues Revue

Tuesday, May 23, 8:30 p.m., FitzGerald’s

Delmark Records is probably the oldest-lasting record label in Chicago, keeping the sounds of blues and jazz alive and kicking. This film features live performances by Dave Weld & the Imperial Flames, Mike Wheeler, Demetria Taylor, Jimmy Burns, and Dave Specter. $10, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn.