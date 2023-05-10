If you are looking for fresh ingredients, an absolute must when it comes to achieving great tasting sushi, look no further than Inari Sushi, 7428 W. North Ave., Elmwood Park.

Taking pride in using elegant garnishments and nutritious ingredients, a way to maintain tradition and honor Japanese cuisine, Inari offers a wide variety of items on their menu for takeout as well as dine-in, set in a modern restaurant environment, rivaling any of the pricier sushi restaurants in the Chicagoland area.

Inari, whose name pays homage to a type of kid’s sushi in Japan made with a ball of seasoned sushi rice and wrapped in sweet and salty deep-fried tofu in the form of a pocket, offers traditional sushi ranging from Maki, referring to “rolled” sushi rice, traditionally rolled in dry seaweed, and sashimi, a Japanese delicacy of fresh raw fish sliced into thin pieces and often accompanied by soy sauce.

The freshness of the products used can be tasted in their delicious Mango Tango. Made with spicy shrimp, avocado, cucumber, tempura and topped with tuna, mango and sweet mayo sauce, the roll, which is cut up into eight pieces, is a burst of flavor, mixing the sweetness of the fresh mango perfectly with the remaining ingredients, transporting the eater to a seaside location where fresh fish and produce can be a daily occurrence and away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Chicken teriyaki at Inari Sushi, served with a hearty portion on white rice and fresh vegetables. | Staff

The Godzilla roll, available in traditional as well as a vegetarian option, also offers a delicious flavor combination using shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, red tobiko, and sriracha sauce, topped with tempura crunch, wasabi mayo and sweet soy for a roll that is definitely worth its price.

For those who might not be adventurous enough to dive into the realm of sushi, Inari offers a range of options that do not include raw fish. Soups and salads are available, as well as a list of appetizers to share with the table that included crab ravioli, gyoza, calamari, and steamed edamame, which was lightly dusted with sea salt and made the perfect start to the meal.

Tempura Banana with green tea ice cream makes a great end to any meal at Inari. | Staff

Also on the menu are Poke Bowls, with your choice of either salmon and tuna or tempura tofu, Ramen, as well as bigger entrees such as chicken filet, garlic lobster tail, chicken teriyaki, and tempura udon, deep-fried shrimp and vegetable over Japanese noodle soup.

If you have room for dessert, the banana tempura, served with green tea ice cream, is the perfect palate cleanser to your meal.

Lunch specials are available daily from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., making Inari a great place for a work lunch or a quick midday friends catch-up. Inari Sushi is open Monday through Thursday 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.