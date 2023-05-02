Founded in 1912
Heroic women felt compelled,
To help children learn and play,
The tuition? Just 5 cents per day.
With quality childhood education
Still needed in our diverse nation.
They founded daycare for hard-working parents,
Creating future enriched adolescents.
And throughout its long, long history
Nurturing and quality its specificity
The Day Nursery has held itself strong,
Bringing hearts, minds, and spirits along.
And though sometimes the road has been hard,
With COVID in that regard
Financial assistance has kept the doors open,
And the chain of well-being unbroken.
If you want to be part of this memorable location
Enroll a child, find out more, or make a donation,
Please go online: thedaynursery.org
Email: parentcoord@thedaynursery.org
Call: 708-383-8211
1139 Randolph St.,
Oak Park, IL 60302
You will be pleased you did.
Val Gee
Oak Park