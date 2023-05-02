Founded in 1912

Heroic women felt compelled,

To help children learn and play,

The tuition? Just 5 cents per day.

With quality childhood education

Still needed in our diverse nation.

They founded daycare for hard-working parents,

Creating future enriched adolescents.

And throughout its long, long history

Nurturing and quality its specificity

The Day Nursery has held itself strong,

Bringing hearts, minds, and spirits along.

And though sometimes the road has been hard,

With COVID in that regard

Financial assistance has kept the doors open,

And the chain of well-being unbroken.

If you want to be part of this memorable location

Enroll a child, find out more, or make a donation,

Please go online: thedaynursery.org

Email: parentcoord@thedaynursery.org

Call: 708-383-8211

1139 Randolph St.,

Oak Park, IL 60302

You will be pleased you did.



Val Gee

Oak Park