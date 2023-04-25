Terry Lemley, 79, of River Forest, died peacefully on April 21, 2023, surrounded by family at home. Born in Folsom, West Virginia in 1943, he met and married his high school sweetheart, Carolyn, and together they moved to the Chicago area. In 1968, he began his career as a State Farm Insurance Agent in Oak Park. As a State Farm agent, he enjoyed the relationships he built in the community and with his customers, walking alongside the families he served until retiring in 2020. When his cellphone rang, he always answered, whether it was one of his kids, a friend, or a policyholder calling to talk through a problem, a loss, or to celebrate a life event. He was quick to offer his time, his resources and his expertise. He lived generously.

A longtime resident of River Forest, he and Carolyn raised four children, David, Julie, Steve and Katie. He loved to play tennis, travel and spend time with family and friends.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his brother, Tom Lemley; his wife, Carolyn; his sons, David (Kelley) and Stephen; his daughters, Julie (John) and Katie (Eliot); his grandchildren, Megan (Garret), Cassidy (Sammy), Jacob (Hannah), Olivia, TJ, Sia, Raphaelle and Christos; and his great-grandchildren, Hunter, Hudson and Howie.

Family and friends will gather to celebrate Terry’s life at the family’s home in River Forest on Saturday, April 29, from 3 to 5 p.m.