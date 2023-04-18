Joie Pierce

Joie Pierce, 85, a longtime resident and community supporter of Oak Park for many years, died on Monday April 4, 2023, at Mills Tower in Oak Park.

She had limited formal education but was highly intelligent. Working as a legal secretary and exam proctor for the military, she was also a super-volunteer for several Chicago and Oak Park public schools, and a multitude of other community organizations. Ever a hard worker, she earned her numerous certificates and recognitions. She had a superior flair and fondness for spelling and encouraged all students to speak, spell and present themselves at their highest level.

A self-motivator and very energetic, she was involved in starting many businesses and projects, including Sunshine Milk and Cookies Kids TV Talk Show at Triton College, American Teen Scene – Teen Talk Show, Great American Spelling Bee, Society People radio show, Fashion Circle Models and Magazine, American Women of Oak Park, American Knowledge Center, Austin Town Hall Park, and Junior Achievement Club at various schools.

She also lobbied the village of Oak Park to hold a welcome-home parade for the winner of the Miss American Pageant of 1991: Oak Park resident Marjorie Judith Vincent, and she organized Taste The Flavor of Oak Park Fest, which lasted for years. One of her proudest achievements was hosting in-home holiday dinners for the Great Lakes Naval Base service personnel.

Joie is survived by two daughters, Andrea Bonnie (Bruce) and Arlene Angel; four sons, Joseph (Krystna), Jeffrey, Jay, and William (Tamika); 19 grandchildren, including Millie, Kelly, Jeffrey Jr., and Jasmine, whom she helped raise in Oak Park and who attended OPRF High School.