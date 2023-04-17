After winning its season opener at Reavis 6-1 on March 15, the Fenwick High School baseball team had dropped seven consecutive games, including three one-run losses, and were in need of a positive jolt.

They got it during their annual spring break trip to Florida from April 11-13, winning four of five official games at Universal Studios in Orlando.

“There were a lot of positives,” said Fenwick coach Kyle Kmiecik. “Your team camaraderie improves when you go on these trips because you’re together all the time, and it was fun seeing our guys grow closer together.”

Fenwick (5-8) opened the trip April 11 with a 5-4 victory over Vine Christian Academy of Fort Myers, Florida. Joey Krzak pitched five innings of relief to earn the win, allowing two runs on four hits.

Later in the day, the Friars took their sole loss of the trip, falling 4-3 to Celebration (Florida) in eight innings on a wild pitch. Ian MacKinnon went 3-for-3 with a run scored and Ben Jarnecke and Finn Koch each had two hits.

On April 12, Fenwick won both its games, 6-2 over Notre Dame of Portsmouth, Ohio, and 7-2 over Absegami of Galloway, New Jersey.

In the opener, Nathan Schultz went 2-for-3 with two RBI, and MacKinnon, Luis Gonzales, and Josh Wicker each had two hits. Wicker also got the win on the mound, allowing just one hit and striking out five over three innings.

Against Absegami, Gonzales pitched six innings, allowing two runs on three hits to go with six strikeouts. MacKinnon went 3-for-4 with an RBI triple.

The trip ended April 13 with the Friars victorious twice more. In the opener, Justin Pinkowski tossed a gem, allowing only a single and striking out seven over five innings in an 11-0 run-rule win over Maple Shade (New Jersey). Ryan Lazewski had three RBI and scored twice.

In the final game, one that doesn’t count on the record, Fenwick prevailed 13-9 over Windsor (Connecticut). MacKinnon went 2-for-2 with two RBI, and Wicker and Gabe Kotwasinski each scored a pair of runs.

“All of our guys were able to contribute to our team’s success, which was awesome,” Kmiecik said. “They showcased what they’re capable of. We hit the ball really well, we adjusted well, fielding on an all-field turf, and our pitching kept us in it.”