After dropping its first two games, the OPRF softball team finished the Fremd Tournament on a positive note with a 10-7 victory over the host Vikings on April 8.

Trailing 6-4 in the top of the fifth inning, the Huskies (7-4) erupted for four runs to take the lead. Rachel Buchta, Julia Mattiace, and Jordan Alioto had RBI singles during the rally.

Elyssa Hasapis had four hits and two RBI while Macy Callahan and Kelly Cortez each scored twice as OPRF collected 14 hits. Aria Hammerschmidt got the victory in relief, allowing a run on four hits over five innings.

Earlier in the day, the Huskies fell to Lockport 7-2. Tyler Brock went 2-for-3 at the plate, and Hasapis and Anna Topel each had solo home runs.

On April 5, Hasapis went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer, but it wasn’t enough as OPRF lost to Wheaton North 10-3.

The Huskies host Morton on April 12, then go back on the road this weekend at Elmwood Park and Plainfield North.

OPRF girls water polo

The Oak Park and River Forest High School girls water polo team went 2-1 in its quad tournament April 8.

In their opening match, the Huskies edged past Prospect 7-6. Tori Evans, Phyllis Kreiter, and Ellie Raidt each scored twice while Raidt and Ines Feliciano each had two assists. Ella Homrock had eight saves in goal and Zoie Segbawu five.

In the second match, Evans and Kreiter had four goals apiece in an 11-6 OPRF victory over Waubonsie Valley. Homrock made 11 saves and Segbawu eight.

The Huskies dropped their final match to Sandburg 8-2. Kreiter and Raidt had a goal apiece, Homrock five saves, and Segbawu seven saves.

Fenwick girls water polo

The Fenwick High School girls water polo team split a pair of home matches last week against quality competition.

On April 6, Annie McCarthy exploded for nine goals to lead the Friars to a 15-10 victory over St. Charles North. Audrey Mason had three goals, Pam Medina two goals, Hannah Schubkegel a goal and six steals, and Emilia Nowak three saves.

On April 8 in a rematch of last year’s sectional final that Fenwick won, York got a measure of revenge with a 9-7 overtime victory. Xiomara Trejo had four goals, McCarthy two goals and Ava Gelau three steals. Nowak five saves in goal for the Friars.

Fenwick is busy this week with matches against New Trier, Naperville North, Lane Tech, OPRF, and Jones College Prep.

Trinity softball

Eleanor Flores drove in four runs with a pair of doubles and Linnea Drever (three RBI) hit a two-run homer as Trinity High School rolled to a 19-9 victory over Elmwood Park on April 5.

Kendall Hynes went 3-for-5 with two RBI and Claire Rambasek, Grace Samatas and Sofia Samatas each drove in two runs for the Blazers (3-1), who pounded out 14 hits.

On April 8, a late rally fell short as Trinity lost at St. Ignatius 7-5. The Blazers scored twice in the top of the seventh and had the tying run in scoring position with two outs, but Emily Rodriguez flied out to end the game.

Hynes, Lia Caporale, Fiona Lundt and Tressa Scanlon each had two hits, Flores drove in two runs, and Drever scored three times.