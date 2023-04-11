For 13 years I had the privilege of working as a hospice nurse. I was reminded daily that everyone will reach the end of their life. Some will be prepared, but others will not. I have been present at peaceful deaths where the patient’s loving family and friends surrounded them. But I have also seen some horrible deaths, where the patient suffered unnecessarily because family members argued and were not on the same page.

National Healthcare Decisions Day is April 16, a day encouraging people to discuss end-of-life wishes with their loved ones and doctors. Please don’t be the one who says, “I’m not ready to think about that now.” When your family and friends need the answers to your choices for end-of-life care, it will be too late for you to begin discussing them.

I did learn that there is no one correct way to die. Different people want different things. Some people may want to receive comfort care only as long as it will improve their quality of life. Some people may want all treatments and procedures that could possibly prolong their life as long as possible. Still others may prefer to shorten their lives to avoid any discomfort or prolonged suffering. That is why we should all have access to a full range of end-of-life care options, including medical aid in dying.

We should all support the authorization of medical aid in dying in Illinois, as it is authorized in 10 other states and Washington D.C. This is a well-regulated care option reserved for mentally capable, terminally ill adults with a prognosis of six months or less to live. Patients can request from their physician a medicine that they self-ingest, allowing them to peacefully end their suffering.

Compassion & Choices, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to educating people about end-of-life choices, can help you. Their end-of-life planning guide can be obtained at: https://tinyurl.com/CandCtoolkit. It is time for all of us to normalize discussions about death and dying.

Kathy Bezinovich RN, MPH

Oak Park