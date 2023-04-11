I saw no mention of citizenship in Wednesday Journal’s March 29 story about District 97’s draft “Portrait of an Oak Park 8th Grade Graduate.” Perhaps this was just an oversight. But coupled with Oak Park’s chronically low local election turnout — less than 17% in the April election — it is cause for concern.

I’m consistently puzzled and disappointed by how few friends and neighbors pay attention to local issues and elections. They are engaged in national news. Indeed, many are activists regarding issues like abortion rights. So why the inattention to what’s happening in Oak Park? Local matters affect them at least as much as national ones, if not more.

When I voted on April 4, a woman entered my polling place with her young son. “This is where Mommy and Daddy vote,” she said. “Someday maybe you’ll vote here too.” I was heartened to hear this, especially since the polling place was almost deserted. I was raised the same way. I can’t imagine failing to vote, and I feel sure this young man will grow up to be a consistent voter as well.

How we raise and educate our children makes a big difference in their citizenship. I loved my civics classes. We read articles, valuated candidates, and debated issues. I urge D97 to include citizenship in its portrait of an ideal graduate and to begin a program of citizenship education if one does not already exist.

Judith Alexander

Oak Park