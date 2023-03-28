I recently met with Graham Brisben, Jonathan Livingston, and Tim Brandhorst to discuss their candidacies for the District 200 school board. I found all three of them to be highly intelligent and qualified to serve on this board.

Graham served on the District 97 board from 2013 to 2017 so will arrive with a previous knowledge of the complex issues that school boards face. Jonathan has a PhD in public policy and public administration, has taught at the University of Pittsburgh, and has mentored high school students and adults for decades. Tim served on the OPRF Imagine working group and has a deep understanding of the D200 long-term facilities plan. He has also served OPRF on the Community Council and the board of Applause.

We are fortunate as a community to have such well qualified candidates willing to serve on our school board. I will be voting for all three of these candidates and encourage you to do the same.

Jordan Chalmers

River Forest