For nearly five years during my two terms as mayor of Oak Park, I had the honor of serving on the village board with Jim Taglia. Throughout this time, Jim showed himself to be an exceptional public servant by perfecting the qualities necessary to succeed in the role. He listens, he is practical and he has high integrity. Perhaps most importantly, he brings consensus to the board table.

Building consensus is the only way to move forward in solving problems and bringing about needed change. Vision, resources and the community’s support are necessary, but consensus is paramount, and it requires trust and compromise. I have continually seen Jim bring people together through the trust he has established with his fellow board members. He understands that, without consensus, many opportunities for Oak Park are lost.

Jim never alienates others due to a difference in opinion or political belief. He knows that, regardless of where we stand, we do better for our community when we unite and not divide. When we respect and not dismiss. When we are practical and not ideological.

Furthermore, Jim takes his fiduciary responsibility seriously and holds himself accountable to all Oak Park residents. He is always prepared and asks the right questions. As a CPA, he understands the village budget and its impact on our tax levy and the financial health of Oak Park.

Jim also understands that a trustee’s responsibility must be dedicated to our local issues. He views public safety as the top priority. Additionally, he prioritizes minimizing property taxes, growing property values, and investing in infrastructure.

For all of the reasons above, I ask Oak Park voters to join me in re-electing Jim Taglia to the village board on April 4.

Anan Abu-Taleb

Former Oak Park mayor/village president