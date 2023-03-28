This letter is written in support of candidate Jonathan Livingston for the District 200 high school board. As a father of four kids, I have a strong interest in the betterment of our public school system. Speaking with Jonathan, I truly believe he provides a unique and dynamic perspective that would be of great benefit to the future of our kids’ education.

Jonathan would be the only PhD in Public Administration on the board, bringing an informed perspective to data analysis and program evaluation. I also appreciate his wish to place greater emphasis on the mental health and well-being of all students.

Speaking as a mental health professional, I believe the need for a proactive approach to address the worsening issues of adolescent depression, anxiety, and suicidality among our children — as opposed to the reactive, or crisis-based approach often used — is essential to address the root causes of this problem.

Jonathan Livingston is able to provide our community with the necessary combination of experience, research and strategies that can be implemented on a local level to continue to help achieve the best for our children and our community.

Deep Buch

Oak Park