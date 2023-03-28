Drawing Workshop With Jacob Grant

Tuesday, April 4, 2-3 p.m., Oak Park Public Library

Author and illustrator Jacob Grant shares his books and leads kids in a drawing workshop. Best for early elementary-aged kids; preschoolers will need adult support. Siblings are welcome. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Access Granted Male Mentor Program

Wednesdays, through May 31, 4-5:30 p.m., Oak Park Public Library

Male students in grades 6-12 are invited to join a new, yearlong mentorship program where positive encounters and opportunities for personal growth and success will take place. Held in partnership with YourPassion1st. Register for the first six months of the program at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

ReThink Retirement

Thursday, March 30, 3-4 p.m., Oak Park Public Library

This educational program provides a wide array of information for families with older adults on solutions they may consider as their parents age. You’ll learn about various options like staying at home, renting, downsizing to a smaller home, moving to an active adult community, and retirement living communities. Learn which options might be best for you and be proactive about your or a loved one’s future. Led by Chip Dell, Senior Consultant at Providence Life Communities. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Maginel Wright Enright Barney: A Lecture By the Frank Lloyd Wright Trust

Tuesday, April 4, 6:30-8 p.m., River Forest Public Library

This lecture and guided discussion will be hosted by Sarah Holian, a curator at Frank Lloyd Wright Trust. The discourse will revolve around The Wright Family, a pastel by Wright’s sister, Maginel Wright Enright Barney. Both the painting and the artist will be explored in depth. 735 Lathrop Ave., River Forest.

The Essential Houdini

Sunday, April 2, 2-3:30 p.m., River Forest Public Library

Magician William Pack presents true stories of the legendary master of magic, Harry Houdini. In addition to stories about his illusions, escapes and death, the audience will be treated to a rare recording of his voice. Brought to you in partnership with River Forest Township. 735 Lathrop Ave., River Forest.

An Afternoon With Andon Davis

Sunday, April 2, 3 p.m., Friendly Tap

Longtime Oak Park musician and resident Andon Davis will celebrate his career with special guests Naomi Ashley, Jenny Bienemann, Michael Krayniak, Ron Lazzeretti, Rob Pierce and Terry White. He will also be interviewed between songs. Copies of Davis’ new CD will be available. 6731 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn.

Romantic Visionaries, New & Old

Monday, April 3, 7:30 p.m., Symphony Center

The Symphony of Oak Park & River Forest, conducted by Jay Friedman, will perform works by Groesch and Berlioz. They will be assisted by City Voices, the Evanston Children’s Choir, Pro Musica Youth Chorus, the Schola Cantorium of Concordia University, South Holland Master Chorale, the Spiritol Singers, the Symphony of Oak Park & River Forest Chorus, and the Tower Chorale. $15 – 50, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago.

Nathan Graham & Andrew Sa

Saturday, April 1, 8:30 p.m., FitzGerald’s

Two of the most distinct singer-songwriters on the local scene are featured. Nathan Graham describes his sound as a cross between south Chicago soul and Nashville Americana. Andrew Sa bills himself as Chicago’s premiere queer country crooner. Both are fast distinguishing themselves on the local alt-country scene. $20, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn.