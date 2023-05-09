From May 11 to 18, Celebrating Seniors Week is back in Oak Park, River Forest and Forest Park.

We are thrilled to be able to once again shine the spotlight on older adults in our community who have played an instrumental leadership role over so many years. And they’re not done yet! This year’s theme, in conjunction with federal Older Americans Month, is Aging Unbound.

We are finally unbound from what was taken by the thief I call COVID. We are back seeing the ones we love, back at our houses of worship, and back at the library, the park district and the gym.

Our luncheon kicks it all off on Thursday, May 11 as the Concordia University Chicago Center for Gerontology graciously hosts. In addition to an inspiring keynote from Gail Zelitzky and Catherine Marienau, podcast hosts of Women Over 70: Aging Reimagined, we will honor the past few years’ “Seniors Over 60” honorees. They join an esteemed group that now has risen to about 700 people we have honored and celebrated since our 2011 inception.

One of the primary objectives of Celebrating Seniors Week is to create opportunities for socialization through nearly 50 (almost all free) events in Oak Park, River Forest and Forest Park. A Harvard study (check it out at https://tinyurl.com/OlderJoy) found that socialization and warm relationships have the most impact on longevity — more so than career achievement, money, extra exercise, or even a healthy diet.

I invite people of all ages to join us at one or more of our events. We hope it plays a role in your pursuit of a longer, happier life. To learn more, e-mail info@celebratingseniors.net or visit www.celebratingseniors.net and check out our Events page.

Jim Flanagan

Chairman, Celebrating Seniors Coalition