The following is a letter that appeared in the Jan. 14 online Ascension and St. Edmund Parish bulletin from Father Carl Morello:

Dear Community,

I hope your new year is off to a good start. For our Migrant Ministry, the new year began with the successful move from St. Catherine-St. Lucy Rectory to St. Edmund School. It was a lot of work but, with many dedicated volunteers, the transition went smoothly. I was able to be there on Thursday morning, Jan. 4, the first morning we welcomed migrants coming for needed clothing and support at the new location. It was nice to have the added space and to be in one area where everyone felt connected and part of this important ministry of compassion and care. I am so impressed with our volunteers and the different faith backgrounds and how the paths of our lives cross here in this ministry.

I want to highlight what a positive light this has shined on our Christian, Catholic, communities!

There is an unease in our culture with professing Christianity. We have two choices: we walk the talk or shut up about it. If we cannot match our walk with our talk, then it might be best to opt out, and do as Peter once did, “Jesus? No I don’t really know him.”

The Indian reformer Mahatma Gandhi is often misquoted as saying, “I like your Christ, I do not like your Christians. Your Christians are so unlike your Christ.”

Although it cannot be confirmed that he actually spoke those words, it is likely he said something similar.

In The Christ of the Indian Road by E. Stanley Jones, a Methodist theologian and author who was a friend of Gandhi, Jones asked him how to better introduce Christianity into India. Gandhi replied in part, “I would suggest first of all that all you Christians, missionaries and all, begin to love like Jesus Christ.”

I am so proud of the fact that our parishes, and our larger Oak Park community and members of communities beyond ours, are putting their faith into action — and others are taking notice. In our support for Housing Forward and in the extensive help we have been offering migrants who come to our door for clothing and care, we are living this fact: We are choosing to walk the talk!

I encourage everyone in this new year to be a Jesus person. Can we all go a day without gossip, without being ungracious and impatient, snide or rude? I am so glad you chose to read this article; hopefully it is after having come to Mass. Being at church together in prayer, our weekly worship, enhances our Jesus skills, helping us succeed at the Christ Challenge, the challenge that calls us to live authentically. Being at Mass helps us end the disconnect between the talk and the walk!

Finally, I recently saw a quote attributed to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who our nation honors for his leadership in civil rights: “I was a drum major for justice, righteousness and peace.”

Let us follow his example and not only continue to pray for peace on Earth and good will toward all, but to live as instruments of that peace.

Rev. Carl Morello is the pastor of two new parishes with four worship sites in Oak Park, building a new reality as a church and communities of faith, for all people of good will, living in peace and promoting peace to the benefit of all.

