Selma Wijnhausen Belajec, 87, of River Forest, died peacefully on Jan. 13, 2024. Born on Oct. 25, 1936 in Heerlen, The Netherlands, she was the only child of a young Jewish couple living in the most southern part of the Netherlands, a region she was proud of. She and her parents survived World War II by hiding in rural southern Dutch countryside farms. After only a few years of schooling and work experience, she married Vladimir J. “Vlado” Belajec, a chemistry scientist from Croatia, and together they moved to the Chicago area.

She acquired Mark’s Travel Agency on Chicago Avenue in Oak Park, and operated and expanded that business for over 25 years. She traveled to over 60 countries, organizing a wide variety of trips and journeys. An active Rotary Club member and a devoted 19th Century Club member, she belonged to several book clubs, and was a member of the Har Zion Temple.

She was preceded in death by her former husband Vladimir (1997). For the last five years, she thrived with the help of her care team. Special thanks for the heartfelt care of Kim, Karen, Riley, Rosa, Margot, Awa, Juveria, Fera, Christine, Tamara, and Kimberly from Ashland & Vine In-Home Care.

