Karen Paul, 81, of Oak Park, died on Jan. 15, 2024 after a short illness. Originally from Lima, Ohio, she entered a convent after graduating from college, and served with the Sisters of Charity. During this time, both of her parents passed away while she was in her 20s. As a woman religious, she served as a retreat leader in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

After deciding to go to graduate school at Notre Dame University, Karen left the order and completed her graduate degree in religious studies, then started a career in health-care consulting, ending up at The Seagal Group in Chicago.

As a single woman, she wanted a family, so she adopted Sarah in 1983 and Angela in 1987.

While working at Segal and raising a family, she also served as a lay eucharistic minister at Grace Episcopal Church, in Oak Park.

She retired as senior vice president of Health Services Delivery for Segal Group in 2010. After that, she took a position as a chaplain at Rush University Medical Center until 2020.

Karen is survived by two daughters, Sarah Worthington and Angela Worthington, and two grandsons, Martez Bassett, and Jordan Worthington-Peeples.

Her memorial service will take place at St. Martin Episcopal Church, 5710 W. Midway Park, Chicago on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 11 a.m.

