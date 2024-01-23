John H. Craig died on Jan. 12, 2024. Born on July 16, 1945, he taught at Leyden High School, retiring with 34 years of service, 1967 to 2001. He was a resident of Oak Park from 1973 to 2005.

John was the husband of the late Martha (nee Lynam); the father of Christie E. Craig, Nancy (Ray) Humpage, and the late John Robert Craig; the grandfather of Sean & Sam; the brother of James, Joseph & William Craig; and brother-in-law of Michael (Sandy) Lynam.

Visitation was Jan. 20 at Hursen Funeral Home & Crematory, SW corner of Roosevelt & Mannheim Roads; Hillside/Westchester. Private interment at Glen Oak Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.

