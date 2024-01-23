It was wonderful to read Amaris Rodriguez’s article about Mike Kennedy, teacher at St. Catherine-St. Lucy School [When the second time’s a charm: Career-changing teacher wins honors, News, Jan. 17] Ms. Rodriguez explained that Mr. Kennedy started teaching at the age of 60, after retiring from a career as a commodity broker. He is now being recognized as the recipient of the 2024 Barack Obama Library Award, as an outstanding educator for “work in promoting and teaching lifelong literacy with their students.”

As a volunteer with the Pro Bono Network’s Lawyers in the Classroom program, I’ve had the privilege of working with Mr. Kennedy’s students. His excellence as a teacher couldn’t be more apparent. His students are always highly engaged, inquisitive, and informed, with a sophistication that is both surprising and indicative of the preparation they have received.

While Mr. Kennedy is modest and downplays his influence, he can’t stop boasting about his students and their plans for high school — and beyond.

Congratulations, Mr. Kennedy — an honor well deserved and truly reflective of excellence in teaching.

Patti Marino

River Forest

