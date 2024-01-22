Wednesday Journal aims to inform and engage our readers in the happenings in our neighborhoods. On social media, we seek to create a place for our neighbors to share information, ask questions and engage in civil discussions. We review all comments on social media and reserve the right to delete or disable comments at any time.

We have created the following commenting policy to encourage discussions that are civil and invite conversation.

Dos: -Stay on topic -Share your perspective and insights -Ask questions -Raise concerns -Offer solutions -Share your opinions- even if you disagree with ours

Don’ts: -Post personal attacks -Share the same comment multiple times -Call people names -Engage in hate speech -Use profanity or slurs -Threaten or harass anyone

We encourage you to disagree with us, ask questions, and talk to your neighbors about our coverage, but we insist that you do it civilly.

Use your voice

If your story or opinion is too long for a comment or you want to take this offline, we encourage you to use your voice and write a letter to the editor. Use this link to submit one.

Have thoughts or ideas about our comment policy? Let us know by emailing our digital manager, Stacy Coleman (stacy@oakpark.com), editor, Erika Hobbs (erika@growingcommunitymedia.org) or publisher Dan Haley (dhaley@wjinc.com).

