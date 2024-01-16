The Community of Congregations, an alliance of faith-based organizations in Oak Park and River Forest and on the West Side, is leading a new effort it calls the Oak Park Resettlement Task Force. This is an effort among an array of groups and individuals with the goal of providing essential services and support to the some 160 migrants currently living in the village.

While village government is currently funding housing for these new neighbors, that is only a short-term solution. The task force is gathering steam to provide longer term local housing options, access to legal advice, connections to schools and a warm and genuine welcome. The task force’s efforts are aligned, but run parallel to, efforts from village hall.

This is an ambitious show of support and concern that needs support from all of Oak Park and neighboring communities.

Next week, the Community of Congregations will host its annual meeting at the iconic New Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church on Washington Boulevard in West Garfield Park. The connections between congregations in the near-west suburbs with churches on the West Side are increasingly authentic and productive.

With the success of its recently completed Holiday Gift Basket program, this is an organization of practical accomplishment, which grows out of faith and love.

