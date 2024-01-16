It is always disarming, wonderfully disarming, when Greg Johnson, superintendent of Oak Park and River Forest High School, agrees with criticism of his school.

This week the Journal reports on results of this year’s 5 Essentials Survey. The statewide project asks students, teachers and parents to assess the public schools in a community. The survey focuses on, yes, five critical areas of performance: effective leaders, collaborative teachers, a supportive environment, ambitious instruction and involved families.

Results and participation rise and fall a bit each year. This time around, faculty participation was a bit off from the state average at 68.1%, and just under 80% of students took part, which was 6 points under the state average. And at 22% parent participation, OPRF beat the state average by 3.5%.

The survey results concluded that instructional leadership and professional development are areas of concern though there was upward movement on professional development — just not enough to move it out of the very weak category.

Johnson admitted that ambitious instruction and supportive environment are “two areas that need attention.”

Lynda Parker, the school’s principal, on the other hand, is wildly popular with teachers earning a trust rating of 98%.

Not surprisingly, both teachers and students share concerns about safety on the Scoville Avenue campus. Only 13% of students said they feel “very safe” in the school although another 47% said they feel mostly safe at OPRF. For both teachers and students, concerns about safety increased markedly from a year ago.

OPRF is a large and complex institution which increasingly in recent years has sought to address its challenges with ambition and acknowledge its shortcomings with candor. We see that approach with both the administration and the school board, and it is refreshing.

Related