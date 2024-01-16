A memorial service for Julia Hickey will take place on Saturday, Jan. 27 at Grace Lutheran Church in River Forest. Julia died on Dec. 1, 2023 in St. Croix Virgin Islands, where she was living. She attended Oak Park schools when the family moved here from Wales, UK.

She is survived by her mother, Susan; her brothers, Paul, Chris and Patrick; her sister, Gaye Kassir; her nephews, Dan Hickey and P.J. Hickey. She was preceded in death by her father, John, and her sister, Camille. Many remember her bubbly personality and compassion.

There will be a gathering at 10 a.m., with the service starting at 11. There will be a reception with food at noon. An open mic will be available for anyone who would like to share a memory they have of Julia.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to any animal rescue or domestic violence support organizations of your choosing.

