Sandy Testore (nee Mruk), 81, died peacefully on Dec. 15 at home with her son at her side. Born to Ann Podbelsek Mruk and Theodore Mruk on Oct. 29, 1942, she grew up on Cermak Road and met Bob in “the neighborhood” sharing many mutual friends. They married in 1967 and moved to Oak Park where they lived for over 25 years. They made lifelong friends while in Oak Park and loved their time on Woodbine Avenue. In 1999, they moved back into the city, settling in the West Loop. She found joy throughout her life and brought joy to her family and friends. She will be dearly missed.

Sandy was the wife of the late Bob Testore; the mother of David (Maggie) Testore; grandmother of Matthew, Anna and Quinn Testore; sister of Ted (Susan Branham) Mruk; friend of Dr. Frank Zappa; and cousin, aunt, great-aunt and friend to many.

Per her wishes, a party will be held to celebrate her life on Sunday, Jan. 28 at Trattoria 225 in Oak Park from 1 to 4 p.m., with shared reflections at 3.