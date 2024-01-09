Rosemary Irmis, 85, a lifelong resident of Oak Park, died peacefully on Dec. 23, 2023. She attended schools in Oak Park and went on to earn her master’s degree in business, retiring from Standard Oil after a successful career. She volunteered at numerous sites in Oak Park as well as in Chicago and enjoyed world travel and visiting friends. Always cheerful, she will be missed by all.

Rosemary is survived by her sister-in-law Terry Irmis, her nephew Sam Irmis and his wife Laura Irmis, and their three sons, Mitchell, Mason and Madox. She was pre-deceased by her parents, Miles and Rose Irmis, as well as her brother, Miles Jr.

A memorial service will be held at Mount Emblem Cemetery (20 E. Grand Ave., Elmhurst, IL 60126). Please meet at the office before 10 a.m. for a procession to the grave site on Monday, Jan. 15.