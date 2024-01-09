Meanwhile, Oak Park and River Forest are responding to the unconscionable actions of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott who continues to bus migrants from that state to northern cities, including Chicago and its suburbs.

The reporting over the weekend was stark about a busload of people being dumped from an interstate bus at a train station in Glen Ellyn in the middle of the night without warning or preparation, without winter clothes, without an ounce of respect for their humanity. It is all deeply troubling.

That these villages have now put in place mandates to prevent such actions here is necessary. That these new restrictions have actual consequences for bus companies and drivers is the right course. Fines of up to $750 per passenger and possible impoundment of the vehicle ought to get the attention of companies seeking to make easy cash at a high human toll.

We are in a crisis and many of the players are crude politicians whose purpose is not to find solutions but to make cruelty the card they play to gin up pain and fear.

That must be resisted.