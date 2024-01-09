Mary C. Del Vecchio (nee Kenealy), 97, a longtime resident of south Oak Park, died on Dec. 28, 2023. She was the wife of the late Anthony Del Vecchio; the mother of Mary Ann (Charles) Smith, Jane (Bob), Nancy (George) Yund, Peggy (Ray) Komorowski, Julie (the late Dave) Lyons, Anne Barber, Tom, and the late John (Mary Kay); the grandmother of 15 and great-grandmother of 16; sister of the late Jane (the late Louis) Corso and the late Fr. John J. Kenealy, S.J. Donations to USA Midwest Jesuits, 1010 N. Hooker Street, Chicago, IL 60642 would be appreciated. Services are private. Arrangements were handled by Peterson-Bassi Chapels.

