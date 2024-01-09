I was horrified to see Wednesday Journal publish Islamophobic content (https://www.oakpark.com/2024/01/02/speak-out-against-anti-jewish-speech-and-action).

In addition to many other problematic, misleading, poorly written statements, the letter states, “Hamas’ virulent anti-Jewish hatred follows a long line of Muslim thought and action, going back to the founding of Islam.”

This is clear bigotry. Please replace Muslim and Islam with any other religion or group of people and see how it sounds. Muslims deserve the same respect as any other group. If I were attempting to publish a letter saying, “IDF’s virulent anti-Arab hatred follows a long line of Jewish thought and action, going back to the founding of Judaism.” I certainly hope that would be flagged as hate speech just as this should have.

Just like it is not OK to malign Black people or Irish people or Latinx people or any group based on their most extreme members, it is not OK to malign the world’s 1.8 billion Muslims, 3.5 million of whom live in the United States (and have a lower crime rate than the population at large).

The letter conflates being Muslim with being an antisemitic terrorist and makes all Muslim and Muslim-adjacent people in Oak Park less safe. It is hate speech and completely unacceptable. The letter needs to be retracted immediately with an apology.

Here is a link to an article on health impacts of Islamophobia which this kind of article contributes to:

https://time.com/6335453/islamophobia-mental-health-effects-essay.

I also want to point out an obvious problem with the premise of this letter, which is that the government of Israel, like every institution made of people since the beginning of time, is not infallible. Criticizing a government’s action or our funding of arms to that government is not anti-Jewish speech or actions. Disagreeing with Clarence Thomas doesn’t mean I hate Black people, just like disagreeing with Netanyahu doesn’t mean I hate Jews.

It is a ridiculous argument and this should have been recognized.

Leila Massouh

Oak Park

Editor’s note: We agree and apologize for our lapse in judgment. That sentence has been removed from the aforementioned letter.