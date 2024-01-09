James “Jamie” Vaughn McCaffrey-Boss, 23, died on Dec. 9, 2023 in Chicago. Born on Jan. 25, 2000 in Chicago, he was a resident of Oak Park, Highland Park, and the Dunewood Community in Bridgman, Michigan.

Jamie (he/she/they) was a 2018 graduate of Highland Park High School. As an artist, Jamie had a beautiful singing voice, an amazing talent for art and fashion, was a middle-school track star, and a lifelong dancer. Jamie was in several performances of The Nutcracker with the North Shore School of Dance; many friends remember times together that included dancing and singing.

While in Oak Park, Jamie attended the Academy of Movement & Music, Pilgrim Congregational Church, and Beye School.

She had a light and a determination that touched all who knew her.

Jamie is survived by her parents, Roger V. (OPRF 1970) and Christopher A. McCaffrey-Boss; her brother, Robert McCaffrey-Boss; her grandmother Inge (Scheffler) Boss; aunts, uncles and cousins Alexa Boss Martin, Randy Martin, and Erich and Ryan Martin, Aldrich L. Boss, Sandi Weber, Kay Weber, and Kim Weber, Owen McCaffrey, and John and Michele Moore; and many more cousins, friends, and honorary aunts and uncles.

Jamie was preceded in death by her grandparents William A. Boss, Lois (Weber) Wiley, and Roger Longfellow McCaffrey.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jamie’s memory may be made to Covenant House or Lambda Legal.

Funeral services were held at Drake and Son Funeral Home in Chicago, with interment at Rosehill Cemetery on Dec. 18, 2023.