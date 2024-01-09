George Orthel Van Verst, 88, died peacefully at home on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. Born in 1935, he was a lifelong Presbyterian and member of the choir at First Presbyterian Church of River Forest. His favorite experiences as a teenager included summers at Camp Highlands in Sayner, Wisconsin.

A graduate of Oak Park and River Forest High School, Hope College, and Loyola Dental School, George served in the Army for two years as a dental officer. For 36 years, he practiced dentistry in partnership with his brother, Richard, in Oak Park/River Forest.

His passions included golf, Bridge, travel, and learning the German language. He enjoyed playing the clarinet and was a lifelong lover of classical music, especially the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.

Known for his sense of humor, character, and gift for storytelling, his pleasant and cheerful personality made the world a better place.

George was the son of Katherine Opal Orthel and Paul Herbert Van Verst, and the brother of David P. Van Verst and Richard H. Van Verst, He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Ellen Vugteveen (2004), and survived by their children, Janet Mary Van Verst and Scott Paul Van Verst, husband to Mary Elizabeth Vosteen. He is also survived by his wife of 17 years, Nancy Long Sutherland, and his step-children, Michael Dale Clevenger II and Ami Celeste Fischer, wife of William George Fischer III, parents of Cameron Grace Fischer.

A memorial service to celebrate George’s life will be held on Jan. 13 at 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 7551 Quick Ave., River Forest, IL 60305. The service will be live-streamed online at www.firstpresrf.org/memorials.