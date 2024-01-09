We are writing to express our deep concern regarding the recent publication of the letter titled, “Speak out against anti-Jewish speech and action” [Viewpoints, Jan. 3]. The letter included openly racist anti-Muslim, anti-Palestinian rhetoric that should have no space in a newspaper with a mission to have “healthy conversations about community concerns.”

While we understand the significance of providing a platform for various opinions and perspectives, it is essential to be cautious and discerning in the content that is shared with the public. The op-ed in question states: “Hamas’ virulent anti-Jewish hatred follows a long line of Muslim thought and action, going back to the founding of Islam,” perpetuating harmful anti-Muslim stereotypes and contributing to the already challenging climate that neighbors of Islamic identity or faith face in Oak Park.

Our country is founded on principles of free speech and open discourse, but it is crucial that we do not allow the media to become a platform for promoting prejudice, discrimination, or hatred toward any religious or ethnic group. Such rhetoric not only goes against the values of inclusivity and respect but contributes to the marginalization of some communities.

We urge you to consider the impact of the content you publish on the well-being of our community. Responsible journalism presents diverse perspectives and ensures that these perspectives do not promote discrimination, hate or incite fear. We request that you take this matter seriously and consider implementing stricter editorial guidelines to prevent the dissemination of content that may perpetuate anti-Palestinian and anti-Muslim racism.

We appreciate your attention to this matter and look forward to seeing more responsible journalism in future editions of Wednesday Journal.

Faisal and Melisa Alabsy

Oak Park