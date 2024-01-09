Donna Jean Curry, 73, a member of River Forest community who will be missed by all who knew her, died on Nov. 21, 2023. An expert in food and wine, her passion for these was evident in everything she did. Following a successful career in the wine and spirits industry at the Wirtz Corporation, she moved on to the real estate world, dedicating over 25 years of her life to the Rubloff real estate family.

Traveling the world with her partner of 35 years, Franklin Capitanini, was one of her greatest joys. She was preceded in death by Franklin. Their love was a source of strength and inspiration.

Donna is survived by her family, Ray, Gina, Frank (Trish), Lisa, and Alfredo (Pamella) Capitanini, as well as 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She leaves behind a goddaughter, Ave Maria Limperis, as well as longtime friends Cathy O’Connell and Fred Venrick, Joan Rossi, and Tom and Julie Limperis among others. To quote a friend, “The world is a little dimmer without her in it.”

A ceremony to celebrate Donna’s life will be held at Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church, 1530 Jackson Ave., River Forest, on Tuesday, Jan. 16. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Private inurnment will take place at Queen of Heaven Mausoleum, Hillside.

Arrangements were handled by Peterson-Bassi Chapels.