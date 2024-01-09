Coverage of migrants arriving in Oak Park in past months has rightly focused on how to provide housing, how to offer winter clothing, food and some basic health care.

This week Amaris Rodriguez, our education reporter, explores the response coming from the District 97 public elementary schools in providing services to the children in migrant families currently living in the village.

It is an intentional and ambitious response from this school system, based on its fundamental mission to welcome and to educate. From small gestures of belonging, such as signage in Spanish, to active efforts to engage with parents of new students, there is a wide and quite well-planned initiative underway at both the school level and the administrative level.

It is impressive to hear of the staff resources already in place in D97 to accommodate these new students. Staff members with necessary certifications are bilingual and ready to work with students. The district also has in place instruction models to serve students without English language skills.

Right now, there are 52 migrant students enrolled in the district. They are concentrated at Holmes Elementary and Gwendolyn Brooks Middle School. The district is collaborating on this worthy effort with village government and with the West Cook YMCA and Carleton Hotel, where many families are currently living.

The approach to providing this service is articulated by Supt. Ushma Shah, who said, “In our community, wherever there are students, school-age children who want to be enrolled in school, we welcome students into the school district.”