To wrap up 2023, there’s one more item that should be on the “to do” list: The Village of River Forest should conduct a formal and detailed post-mortem on the Lake/Lathrop project and publish the results to its taxpayers.

Prior to my retirement, I was an IT project manager for many years. At the conclusion of a software project, whether deemed successful or not, we always performed a thorough analysis of all aspects of the project. The notion is that there is always something to be learned from every project. When we succeed, we want to understand how and why the project succeeded, so that we can repeat our successes in the future. With problem projects, we want to understand what went wrong, so that hopefully we can avoid the same pitfalls in the future. As philosopher George Santayana reportedly said, “Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it.”

The post-mortem process is about accountability and responsibility. It is not about scapegoating or assigning blame. Even the most successful project has aspects that could have been improved upon. In the case of failed projects, a post-mortem allows the project participants and stakeholders to have closure and to move on. While it is important to learn from past mistakes, a never-ending game of “coulda, woulda, shoulda” benefits no one. The idea is to document the issues and move on.

And move on we must. The Lake/Lathrop project is currently on hiatus. A new developer must be found to take on the project. A new developer may have different ideas about what to put on the site. There is no guarantee that the developer will build to the current plan for the property. For all intents and purposes, the project will start over from scratch.

Before that happens, River Forest taxpayers are owed an accounting: A determination of what went wrong and, most importantly, an identification of what controls can be put into place to preclude history repeating itself, so that we may see a successful conclusion to this project in the near future.

Louise Mezzatesta

River Forest