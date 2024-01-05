The Lady Wildcats girls varsity basketball team only has a few more games to win if they want to see another playoff, their first since playing in the Classic League for the first time, and according to their coach, they have a very good chance of bringing their second trophy back to St. Catherine-St. Lucy School.

“It has been an amazing year,” said Isaac Funches, head basketball coach. “From transitioning from a program that really didn’t have much to blowing up, letting the kids see the potential in themselves and growing. It has really been fun.”

The varsity team, composed of seventh and eighth graders at the private school in Oak Park, transitioned over to the Classic League, an association of Catholic elementary schools from Chicago and the west suburbs, for this season as their previous league wasn’t run this year.

“It was an interesting transition for me as a coach because I was so used to some of the coaches we had played before, some of the other schools and with SJV, the skill level was pretty set but with the Classic League, it is a little more challenging,” Funches said. “The rules fall a little bit more in line with what you see in high schools compared to elementary schools.”

Funches said playing in a new league required the team to work on their skills and focus on their practices.

“When school started at the end of August, we hit the gym right away,” Funches said. “So from that point until the season started [in October] we were training multiple times a week trying to get everybody in condition and learning the game.”

The hard work paid off as the Lady Wildcats finished the 2023 calendar year 11-0 and have three more games at the start of the new year before the playoffs at the end of January.

The girls’ varsity team had a taste of victory last season, bringing home a championship trophy to St. Catherine-St. Lucy.

“[The] St. Catherine’s girls team had actually never brought a trophy back to St. Catherine’s before, so that was cool,” Funches said. “Our boys have always brought a trophy home. So it was cool for them to bring some metal home.”

The recent success of the team comes after a history of losing seasons, said Funches, who joined the team as head coach in 2019, adding he believed a regrouping was in order to take the team all the way and show the girls their full potential.

“I changed the culture quite a bit,” Funches said. “[By] that first season’s end, we were in the playoffs and we made it down to the final two teams. Unfortunately, we did not come in first place but it was a huge turnaround for us.”

Clearly the team did not lose that momentum or hunger for a victory.

Funches said the girls mindset has been set on improving and winning more games, adding they are very receptive and open to learning what they can be doing better. Funches also said he believes in giving all players time on the court as the sport is a great pathway to developing confidence in the girls’ everyday life.

Jazmyn Ratliff, a seventh grader at St. Catherine- St. Lucy said the team has worked well together.

While in her first year at the private school, Ratliff said she wanted to join the basketball team to be a part of a championship team.

“We are working together to build confidence in each other and ourselves, and our coaches have been helping us with that too,” Ratliff said.

Her mom, Christina Ratliff, says it has been an exciting season for the whole team and the community is excited for another championship.

“I think the girls have come a long way and as long as they believe in themselves, keep that confidence up and instill that confidence in one another, they have a 100% chance of finishing up on top,” Christina Ratliff said.