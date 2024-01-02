It started with popsicles. Huskies for Hope, an OPRF club, was looking for volunteer opportunities. We connected with a group helping asylum-seekers at the District 15 Chicago Police Station, who suggested we start with a simple treat.

Saturday, Sept. 9, was a hot summer day. There were young kids zooming around the sidewalk on scooters and tricycles. The residents of Dist. 15 lined up to get their popsicles, children first. We introduced ourselves with a combination of Google Translate and Spanish and played soccer with the younger children.

We brought weekly meals and organized a quarter drive at school. We went to St. Catherine-St. Lucy to help move clothing in preparation for the showers, breakfast, and a free store the Migrant Ministry ran bi-weekly. The situation was in constant flux. One weekend we would bring meals for 40 people; the next for 110, some living in tents in a lot across the street from the station.

On a snowy day in late October, the village and local churches agreed to take them in, with the village board covering the cost of housing for some at the YMCA and Carleton Hotel. We welcomed our new neighbors and later made holiday treat bags. When we delivered them, a family sent their son out. He delivered the news: they would be leaving the YMCA on Jan. 31.

We later learned they are to work with village employees and caseworkers to find shelter, but if they “are unable to identify another option, the village government will help [them] enter the Chicago shelter program in January.” This is the same Chicago system that halted construction of a shelter after Governor Pritzker shut it down over environmental concerns. A shelter near Halsted and Cermak, originally meant for 1,000, was housing 2,300 people when a 5-year-old boy recently died.

The asylum-seekers we met in September at District 15 are now our neighbors and friends. They have students in our elementary, middle, and high schools. They are still looking for work and trying to save to pay their own rent, which is next to impossible without work permits.

To evict our new neighbors on Jan. 31, in the middle of a Chicago winter, is cruel and inhumane. We cannot allow the village to refer them to the hazardous, overtaxed Chicago shelter system. We implore them to reconsider and give volunteers and the migrants themselves more time to find shelter.

Eva O’Keefe

Oak Park