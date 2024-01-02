In today’s Journal, we open this new year by interviewing the presidents of our two villages, Cathy Adduci in River Forest and Vicki Scaman in Oak Park. Our reporters asked them to explain their top priorities for 2024.

Adduci had a lot to say about economic development and next steps to spur such development on the village’s three key east-west commercial strips: Madison Street, Lake Street and North Avenue.

For Madison and North Avenue, the south and north borders of the village, moving ahead on more welcoming zoning will be key. Greater density (more height) and less stringent parking requirements for mixed-use residential are logical and reasonable concessions. The village ought to also continue its efforts to expand the depth of developable commercial lots by seeking opportunities to purchase homes adjacent to such sites. River Forest did a good job in growing the old Lutheran Child and Family Services lot by purchasing, and now demolishing, two homes.

There is finally resolution of the cursed Lake and Lathrop development site. Wintrust Bank now has control of the property. We get Adduci’s comment that the village “is not in the development business.” That said, it has the strongest interest in working effectively with the bank and potential developers to make a project on this most critical and barren commercial site in town. And we understand that the real estate market will need to thaw some before anything happens.

Adduci is right to laud the village government’s talented young administration, to note that the village’s police department is fully staffed (what’s up, Oak Park?), and to herald the arrival this year of body cameras for cops. River Forest’s efforts on climate issues and its coming reports on equity and inclusion are also notable.

In Oak Park, Scaman rightly takes credit for leading village government to the verge of substantive change in several essential areas where it has made more noise than progress over the past many years.

The new year will bring action on well-planned alternative police response recommendations focused on better care for those with mental health challenges. Money has been allocated to pilot a program that brings mental health professionals to this critical intersection of policing and mental health.

Simultaneously, the village needs to find a solution to chronic staffing shortages on its police department.

The village will also receive an assessment commissioned last year on racial equity, a critical step in an area where village government, over decades, has fallen far behind other local government entities in intentionally acknowledging its shortfalls on equity. A half-century ago, Oak Park’s village government was a national leader on issues of race and integration. It has been coasting on that reputation ever since. Time’s up.

Final thought: The village board ought to pivot quickly to a plan to update and restore its village hall while building a state-of-the-art police station.

Take demolition of this essential and historic building off the table now.