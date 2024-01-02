Paul Beckwith is a member of Growing Community Media’s Development Steering Committee. As GCM wraps up our end-of-year campaign and starts a new year, Paul asks you to consider becoming a monthly donor in support of local news:

I am and will always be a large cheerleader for our greater Oak Park/River Forest community and quite frankly could not have chosen a better place to call home. In addition to calling this my home, I want to do all I can do to make our home the very best that we can make it. Not only for me, but for those who are a part of our greater community.

It is important to consider that there are some things within our home that must work in order for us to be most effective. For example, could we imagine not having a local newspaper where we get information pertaining to local political news, various school happenings (especially if your grandchild or child is involved), or new businesses opening (new restaurants or comedy clubs), church and nonprofit activities, or even reviewing various people’s viewpoints, plus perusing the weekly obituary section?

I am a firm believer that we need a reliable vehicle to communicate with each other about our great community. For now, this could be a print newspaper, but we need also to work to create other ways, including digital platforms, to tell our story or to bring “connecting information” to our residents.

This is why my wife Leah and I have committed to donation this year, plus a monthly payment to GCM (Growing Community Media) for the next five years. We love and appreciate our home and want to make it even better. This is one way we want to help others so that they can come to feel as strongly as we do, and thus have it become their cherished home.

Paul Beckwith

Oak Park