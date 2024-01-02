Contraception should be available to everyone as a matter of public health, but last week, one of our classes learned that it is not always so in Oak Park. Our organization runs comprehensive and inclusive sexuality education classes for kids in first through eighth grade. As part of teaching eighth-graders about contraception, we give them an optional challenge to obtain a condom and bring it to class. Last week, one of our classes got an unexpected additional education when a student attempted to buy condoms from the Walgreens on Madison and was refused. The clerk refused to sell condoms to this student. When the manager was told about this, the response was that this is a matter of employee discretion.

This is troubling. Anyone should be able to purchase condoms. Condoms are an effective and low-cost protection against transmission of infections and unwanted pregnancy. Teenagers in particular should not be refused, both because of additional risk and because of the injustice of treating them differently. Drugstore employees play a part in the public health system and their actions have consequences for all of us.

In our program, we are clear in our position that it is healthier for young teens to postpone sexual intercourse. In fact, strong data supports that comprehensive sex education, including teaching accurate information about contraception, sexually transmitted infections, and pregnancy is associated with outcomes that include: delay in first experience of sex, reduced likelihood of teen pregnancy, reduced rates of sexually transmitted infections, reduced frequency of sex and number of sexual partners. Teaching kids about condoms does not encourage sexual activity; in fact, just the opposite is true.

Fortunately, Oak Park has alternative ways to obtain condoms. They are available for free at both Brown Elephant Resale Shop and at the Oak Park Health Department (internal condoms, external condoms, and lubricant packets). This does not reduce the responsibility of Walgreens and other drugstores to make them available to everyone.

We call on the health department and all our local drugstores to ensure that all employees have the facts about comprehensive sex education and are prepared to do their part in preventing unwanted pregnancy and disease transmission.

Nina Brewer-Davis

Director, Oak Park Our Whole Lives