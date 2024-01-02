Five hundred twenty five thousand six hundred minutes,

525,000 moments so dear,

525,600 minutes, how do you measure a year?

In daylights? In sunsets? In midnights? In cups of coffee?

In inches, in miles, in laughter, in strife? …

How about love? Seasons of love …

In truths that she learned, or in times that he cried?

In bridges he burned, or the way that she died?

It’s time now to sing out, though the story never ends.

Let’s celebrate, remember a year in a life …

Jonathan Larson

‘Seasons of Love’ from the musical ‘Rent’

December is our designated month for measuring a year in life. Fewer Decembers left with each go-round, therefore all the more prized and poignant. Each year is bittersweet at its best, love-locked on emotion’s spectrum. Never one without the other. At its sweetest, still bitter; at its bitterest, still sweet.

Can we measure a year in minutes? Too many to monitor. In hours? To be sure we are creatures of the clock. We loathe losing anything, though much is lost anyway. Seldom comes the best loss of all, losing track of time.

Some measure the year in daylight, marking the lengthening light from January through June, and the fading light from July through December. Sixteen hours of daylight on one solstice, eight hours on the other, when December’s dark is offset by millions of shining facsimiles of distant, gas-compressed, far-flung, deep-sky furnaces, brilliant against the background of eternal night.

Many measure it in the cleansed expectation of mornings and the sad farewell of setting suns?

In laughter and strife? The former leavens the latter — confessed, processed, deliberated and contexted over cups of coffee or tea with friends, in the luxury of long walks, or moments of candle-companied solitude. The world is full of strife these days, but we make hard-earned progress each year in inches, in contrast with our accumulated frequent-flyer miles.

In truths learned? Yes, and relearned, and learned yet again. Lessons ingrained through repetition because life, that great stone-faced teacher, is generous with reminders in the wake of recurring mistakes, a frequent occasion for our tears. But let’s not forget joy, and the pent-up day-to-day sadnesses that build over time, stirred to overflowing by music’s soulful lyricism and beauty’s mysterious alchemy.

Precisely measured, yes, in bridges burned — but also in bridges that magically reappear, reachable through misty memory across the chasm of years, thanks to forgiveness and living long enough to find our way back to them.

And yes, measured in departures. More frequently now as we age onward. The passings surprise, even when anticipated — a grammar school classmate, an ex-spouse, a wizened and wise centenarian. We grieve and celebrate and miss them in the heartspace where our holiest holograms simulate the living.

And yes, above all, in seasons of love — love for those who fill us with admiration and wonder and worry and relief and delight, always delight, even as other, bothering emotions cling like barnacles. Loving more than we know and more than we understand. It is an awesome thing, surely, to love a human being, yet as natural and nourishing as breath. But only half the equation because after loving comes the awesome power of being loved.

Think of how many you have loved this year and how many loved you. Too many to count, I hope. Different loves, different intensities. Wealth can be measured only in loving.

A year to remember. A year to celebrate. A time to sing out our story, which never ends.

And how will we measure 2024?

My grandson Bryce set the tone in the waning days of 2023, when he and Tyler turned into leprechauns, which is easy when you’re 4-feet-plus in stature and crowned with amber locks galore and glorious. It is their tendency, when set free temporarily from the leash of schooled routine, to enter the preferred realm of enchanted imagination. Being one of the Big People, I was pressed into service, giving chase and trying to capture them in the municipal park outside the local public library.

Bryce, self-proclaimed leader of the Little People, informed me from his perch on a rock in the self-proclaimed “safe zone,” that they had to elude all efforts to detain them because “Leprechauns need three things — hope, laughter and luck — in order to survive.”

Not the kind of pronouncement one would expect to issue from the mouth of a 10-year-old human, or leprechaun, or both, but he may have been inspired by a late-afternoon shaft of sunlight piercing the Celtic clouds and mist, glowing with the magic of make-believe.

Bryce is right. Hope, laughter and luck are what all of us need as we enter 2024, a year perilous with opportunity, if democracy is to survive.

This new year will be measured in hope, laughter, luck … and our votes.