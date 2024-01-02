Dorothy J. Vandervoort, 89, longtime resident of Oak Park, died on December 28, 2023.

Born on Sept. 3, 1934 at West Suburban Hospital, she was raised in Oak Park and was a 1954 graduate of Oak Park and River Forest High School. She earned a degree in Mathematics from the University of Illinois and was accepted into the Phi Betta Kappa honor society. A homemaker when her children were young, she worked in engineering computing departments and later was a tax consultant for H&R Block. She was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church of Oak Park.

Her interests included reading, gardening, and traveling, in particular her four trips to Israel and the Holy Land.

Dorothy was the wife of the late Robert B. Vandervoort; the mother of James (Kimberly) Crispin and Stephen (Kimberly) Crispin; the step-mother of Kimberly Gremillion, Tammy Stroh and Gus Vandervoort; grandmother of Birjan, Audrey, Sean and Ryan; great-grandmother of Gianna and Stella; and sister of Elizabeth Papierski.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Oak Park, 820 Ontario St., Oak Park, luncheon to follow. Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to First Baptist Church of Oak Park are appreciated.