I discovered our cat Edgar (the mayor of the northeast corner of Oak Park) at the top of a phone pole in the alley the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 27. We think he spent the night there after being chased by a loose dog the night before.

I called ComEd after a fireman told me this was beyond them since he was on a power line. The person I spoke to at ComEd was so kind, and told me they would send out a team to get him down. I’m sorry to say we missed the actual rescue. After standing in the alley trying to coax him down for a half-hour we finally went inside to eat breakfast! I came out just in time to thank the ComEd team and ask if we would be getting a bill for this service. The man said no and told me this does happen somewhat regularly.

We are so happy Edgar was rescued; thanks again, ComEd!

Kerry Vitali

Oak Park