On Dec. 6, Whittier Elementary School held its second annual Whittier Around the World evening event. It began with a read-aloud and slide show featuring the book Who We Are. Principal Ashley Mosley and her husband read the book to a standing-room-only crowd. Parents, children and staff enjoyed the story highlighting cultural understanding and showing how each of us is special.

With the passport received upon entering, you could visit Ecuador, England, Germany, Israel, Mexico, Philippines, Puerto Rico and Spain, tasting delicious food, hearing traditional music and viewing a variety of art from each country.

If that weren’t enough, the Whittier Dance Troupe debuted its first performance to an enthusiastic audience. Under the direction of fifth-grade teacher Johanna Cousin, director of Oak Park’s Just Cause Dance Company, this new troupe performed with precision, confidence and excitement. It was a pleasure seeing all the different ages dancing together.

The school was alive with warmth, delicious aromas, people talking everywhere and children smiling with so much pride.

Whittier was a ray of hope that evening, where people came together to share what was important to them and watch as everyone appreciated that sharing. You could feel the mutual respect. It was in the air. I felt hopeful seeing that people can get along and enjoy celebrating similarities and differences, even asking questions to learn more.

Principal Mosley, the staff, parents and students at Whittier should be proud of everything this evening included. A ray of hope was shining everywhere.

Gale Liebman

Retired District 97 teacher