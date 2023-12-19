River Forest recently passed a commemorative ribbon ordinance allowing residents to decorate parkway trees with ribbons. I support my neighbors’ right to self-expression, even when the significance or meaning of the ribbon is not evident.

I am not comfortable with the practice of mass decorating entire blocks of parkway trees by an unknown “Ribbon Ninja,” however, which sometimes happens in our town. I believe self-expression via ribbons should be limited to the parkway trees immediately adjacent to one’s residential property, and not the entire neighborhood.

If someone feels a particular cause requires a larger display, why not ask your neighbors to join you in placing commemorative ribbons? Wouldn’t that be a more honest reflection of unity? Depending on the cause and time of year, I might gladly hang my own ribbon for a short time, if asked to do so.

The problem with Ribbon Ninjas is that they never return to take away their decorations, once sufficient support for their cause has been shown. And neighbors who don’t know who is behind the ribbons or what the cause is, have no way of knowing when to take the ribbons down, or who to ask.

There is also another very problematic issue with decorating every parkway tree on a block, which I discovered in May 2000 when a small population of seasonal cicadas emerged. Shiny, wide, white ribbons on every parkway tree made it impossible for the cicadas to successfully climb the trees to complete their life-cycle. I watched cicadas repeatedly crawl up the trees, lose their footing on the ribbon, and fall back to the ground until they were eaten by birds. I also found cicadas that attempted to crawl beneath ribbons that were less tightly tied, only to get stuck. They molted into deformed adult cicadas that could not fly.

Next May, the seasonal 17-year cicadas will emerge. I hope my neighbors will consider the negative impact of commemorative tree ribbons on nature. And if a Ribbon Ninja targets my block around the same time, I will remove the ribbons from my parkway trees, regardless of the cause.

Jill Anderson

River Forest